Air quality petition debate set as fourth town hall protest planned

A petition to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead seeking improvements to air quality monitoring will be debated on Tuesday, November 22.

It comes as campaigners from Maidenhead Great Park group plan to hold a fourth demonstration outside the town hall against development on Maidenhead Golf Course on the same evening.

The petition, which calls on the council to increase measurements of air polluting PM10 and PM2.5 particulates (inhalable particles with diameters that are approximately 10 and 2.5 micrometres in size), will be heard after 2,151 residents signed it by the September 8 deadline.

Moreover, the petition has called for the borough to expand measurement of air pollution to all five air quality measurement areas, which include Windsor and Maidenhead town centres, Bray and the M4, Wraysbury Road and the M25 and the St Leonards and Imperial Road junction.

Thomas Wigley, lead petitioner, said: “The fact that well over 2,000 residents signed our petition is a clear signal that people are concerned about air pollution. The Government and RBWM both recognise that air pollution is bad for our health.

“Our petition asks RBWM to increase particulates measurements in its five Air Quality Management Areas.

In a five-minute speech which I will deliver at the meeting, I will draw attention to recent research findings by the Francis Crick Institute which proves a link between PM2.5 particulates and lung cancer, plus the Penn State College of Medicine study which shows that teenagers are more prone to irregular heartbeats after breathing fine particulates air pollution.

“A key aim of the Borough’s Environment and Climate Strategy is to have cleaner air and a greener urban environment. It recognises the need to reduce air pollution. The Borough also wants to achieve National Air Quality Objectives. The Borough must therefore broaden and deepen particulates monitoring. After all, you can’t manage what you can’t measure.”

Tina Quadrino, chair of the Maidenhead Great Park campaign group, added: “We hope that many hundreds of local people will join us in our demonstration outside the town hall ahead of the council meeting on 22 November, when our air pollution petition will be debated.

“It’s vital to demonstrate just how high feelings are running on this issue, together with the threatened loss of green space in our town, and to urge our council to take steps to protect the health of the people of Maidenhead, who are at risk from significantly increased air pollution.”

Previously, a spokesperson for the council said: “A sustainability appraisal was undertaken in the development of the Borough Local Plan, looking at the social, environmental and economic aspects of proposed development.

“This includes issues around sustainability, climate change and biodiversity, and will also support the future development of a placemaking Supplementary Planning Document for South West Maidenhead, which will be subject to a community engagement process.

“Having a new sound and adopted Local Plan puts the borough in a strong position to meet, in a sustainable way, all our local housing and employment needs, to capture investment and regeneration opportunities, guard against unsupported speculative development and protect our valued natural and built historic heritage.

“While a tiny fraction of greenbelt development is needed in sustainable locations, the Borough Local Plan still protects 82 per cent of the borough as greenbelt and just one per cent has been released for new homes and employment.”

For more information, visit: https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/planning/planning-policy/non-development-plan/placemaking/placemaking-and-south-west-maidenhead