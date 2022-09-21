Maidenhead artist holds exhibition of abstract art at Norden Farm

05:02PM, Wednesday 21 September 2022
A Maidenhead artist is running an exhibition of abstract art at Norden Farm until October 5.
John Percy is a contemporary abstract painter who began painting aged 14. He likens his work to music, arranging paint ‘in a certain order to achieve harmony, rhythm and melody.’
John practised his art for a living from 1989 to 1998 before taking an unplanned hiatus lasting 15 years, going back to work full time as a graphic designer.
He returned to his passion in 2012 after retiring.
The exhibition, John Percy: Small Works showcases paintings from 1988 to 2019, bringing into one space smaller works ‘not often seen together’.
The work comes in various groups under the collective title ‘Metaphors.’
“The idea that the way I paint, step by step, through a series of choices, decisions and chance events which parallel the way we live becoming a metaphor for our lives, continues through [my work],” John said.
“I paint abstracts because my mind works that way. It seems like the natural thing to do.”
The exhibition is running from September 8 to October 15 at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road.
