New book details development and launch of Norden Farm

A new book which details the development and opening of Norden Farm Centre for the Arts has been released as the venue celebrates its 21st anniversary.

Written by the original arts centre director, David Hill, the book provides an account from the Maidonian who oversaw Norden Farm’s construction prior to opening in 2001.

In David’s book, ArtReach – 25 Years of Cultural Development tells the story of how Lottery funding was secured to facilitate Norden Farm, and describes the trials, tribulations, stories and anecdotes from that seesaw six-year development period.

Moreover, David will be holding a celebratory talk at Norden Farm on Wednesday, September 21, with tickets available online or via the centre box office.

Ahead of the talk, David said: “The opportunity to develop and manage the building of Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, with support from an amazing group of trustees, was a great privilege.

“It is so fantastic to see the centre flourishing more than twenty years later. The huge local support and engagement is a tribute both to the original development work and to the extraordinary team and teams that have continued to deliver such accomplished programmes of work.

“Long may it thrive and I look forward to sharing the story.”

The publication is available at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts and online via major retailers.