Maidenhead Waterways Fun Day postponed to 2023

The Maidenhead Waterways Fun Day has been postponed until next year in light of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

Organised by Friends of Maidenhead Waterways and Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, the event was due to take place this Saturday (September 17).

However, following the passing of the Queen last week, organisers have decided to postpone the event as a mark of respect.

Official guidance states, providing there is no ‘direct clash’, the holding of events during national mourning is at the discretion of the organisers.

As such, following discussion with community groups, organisers have deemed it ‘inappropriate’ to hold the fun day under the current circumstances.

Richard Davenport, chair of the Friends of Maidenhead Waterways Trustees, said: “We will review the options to reschedule the Waterways Fun Day, likely a date in the spring, and look forward to welcoming the community then.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers who have put so much time and effort into the event arrangements over the last few months; as well as the stallholders, entertainers, sponsors and water activity providers.”