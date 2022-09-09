Councillor storms out of meeting after agenda item cut short

Monday’s meeting of the Maidenhead Town Forum saw Liberal Democrat councillor John Baldwin storm out of the council chamber after his speech on the cost of living crisis was cut short.

Councillor Baldwin (Belmont) was unhappy with chairman Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) for calling time on his agenda item.

He had been due to speak on the impacts of the cost of living crisis on the borough’s residents, and the potential help the council could offer residents.

Cllr Coppinger asked Cllr Baldwin whether this was something he could ‘discuss with officers’ rather than the town forum, with the Liberal Democrat claiming he had participated in ‘many discussions’ with council staff about the issue.

After continuing with his speech, Cllr Coppinger cut in to say it was ‘not relevant to this forum in my opinion as chairman’.

He added he was conscious of the time already accrued, with another agenda item still to be discussed.

Cllr Baldwin replied: “This is a vital issue for Maidenhead residents and what you seem to be saying is that it is a little inconvenient because you need to finish at 9 o’clock.”

He added that he ‘strongly protests’ the ‘preposterous decision’ and will be emailing ‘everybody under the sun’ about the chairman’s conduct.

Later in the meeting, a wildlife group called on councillors to turn Maidenhead into a ‘pesticide-free town’.

Pesticides are used across the borough in places such as parks and schools to control ‘perceived issues’ such as vermin and weeds, Wild Maidenhead said.

However, the group believes the products can have ‘serious human health impacts’ and contaminate water supplies.

It is also said to have a negative effect on urban wildlife and has been identified as a factor in the decline of hedgehogs.

WildMaidenhead’s Angela Alexander told the Maidenhead Town Forum that countries such as France have banned the use of all non-agricultural pesticides in public green spaces, adding that many local authorities in the UK have also gone pesticide-free.

They requested that the Royal Borough considers going down the same route, but to retain ‘very limited use’ of pesticide for Japanese Knotweed – a highly invasive plant which can cause serious harm to humans.

Ms Alexander told the meeting that residents should consider weeds as ‘pavement plants’ and acknowledged that her idea was not something to be done ‘overnight’.

Forum member Councillor John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) said it was an area that needed ‘serious attention’, with many residents not knowing what the negatives of pesticides were.

WildMaidenhead urged the town forum to make recommendations to the Royal Borough’s cabinet that Maidenhead should become a pesticide-free town.

Also discussed at Monday's meeting were plans for Maidenhead United's stadium move and the town's biggest retailers experiencing a sharp rise in shoplifting.