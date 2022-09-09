Theresa May pays tribute to the Queen, ‘a woman of dignity and grace, mischief and joy’

Former PM and Maidenhead MP Theresa May gave a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Commons today (September 9).

Speaking ‘on behalf of Maidenhead constituents’, Mrs May described the Queen as ‘quite simply the most remarkable person I have ever met’.

“She gave a lifetime of service as she promised to do when she was 21. She was respected and loved across the world.

“That love, respect and adoration was born not out of her position, but because of the person she was.

“A woman of dignity and grace, of compassion and warmth, of mischief and joy, of wisdom and experience, and with a deep understanding of her people.

“She united us in times of COVID when she gave us hope that we would once again come together.”

Mrs May added that her passing marks a ‘generational change, not just because of the length of her service, but because of what she lived through,’ having service in uniform in the war.

“When she walked into the room, faces would light up,” said Mrs May. “Her magnificent smile would calm nerves and put people at their ease.”

Mrs May referenced the Queen’s visit to the Thames Hospice in Bray in July.

“The moment she walked through the door the atmosphere changed. When she spoke to the staff and the patients, she exuded a warmth and humanity which put people at their ease.

“She was Queen, but she embodied us.

“Across the world, meeting Queen Elizabeth simply made their day and for many will be the memory of their life.”

Fellow former PM Boris Johnson described Queen Elizabeth as ‘the greatest statesman and diplomat of all.’

“She showed the world not just how to reign, but how to give, how to love and how to serve,” he said.

Mr Johnson told the commons how Queen Elizabeth was the last living person in British public life to have served in uniform in the Second World War.

She was also the first female member of the Royal Family in 1,000 years to serve full time in the armed forces.

When Mr Johnson stood down as Prime Minister, he remembers the Queen ‘was as radiant and as fascinated by politics’ as ever and her advice was ‘as good as anyone I know, if not better’.

“She knew instinctively how to cheer up the nation, how to lead a celebration,” Mr Johnson said.

He also praised her response to national crisis, starting from her public broadcast at the tender age of 14.

“She had the patience and sense of history to see that troubles come and go and disasters are seldom as bad as they seem,” he said.

Mr Johnson also quoted the Queen’s humility and ‘refusal to be grand’. He recalled how she would driver herself, in her own car without bodyguards, over the Scottish landscape ‘to the total amazement’ of ramblers there.

“The face that we can say with such confidence, ‘God save the King,’ is a tribute to him [King Charles III] but also to Elizabeth the Great,” he said.

“It is in the depths of our grief that we understand why we loved her so much.”