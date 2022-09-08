Maidenhead MP pays tribute to 'respected and admired' Queen

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has said it was 'the honour of my life' to serve as Prime Minister under Queen Elizabeth II's reign following the monarch's passing today (Thursday).

In a statement, the former Conservative leader said the Queen 'devoted herself unreservedly to a life of service' and was 'respected and admired' by her own people and those far and wide.

"As our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty witnessed tremendous change, moving adroitly with the times but always providing stability and assurance," Mrs May said.

"She was our constant throughout this great Elizabethan era.

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/OIjnyPu4sI September 8, 2022

"Her Majesty devoted herself unreservedly to a life of service. She was respected and admired not only by her own people but far beyond our family of nations.

"On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Her Majesty reminded us to 'never give up, never despair'. It was an address that captured not just the national spirit, but Queen Elizabeth's spirit.

"A sense of quiet determination, of courage, of faith, and of hope in the future.

"It was the honour of my life to serve her as Prime Minister. But we should never forget that our Queen was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

"Our thoughts and prayers now are with her family."