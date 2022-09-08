SITE INDEX

    • The Queen under medical supervision over health fears

    12:49PM, Thursday 08 September 2022

    The Queen is currently under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, it has been announced.

    In a short statement, Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old underwent further evaluation this morning and it has been recommended she remains under medical supervision.

    The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the palace added.

