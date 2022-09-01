Cattle reintroduced to Battlemead Common in Maidenhead

Livestock has been reintroduced to Battlemead Common in Maidenhead in a trial aimed at enhancing biodiversity at the site.

Almost 40 cows - Herefords and a Belted Galloway - are located in the east field, with some of the herd due to be moved into the north field soon, the council said.

Both fields are designated as a grazing marsh priority habitat by Natural England.

Grazing is a way to maintain and improve certain habitats and is used across the country to ensure areas don’t become overgrown.

Later in the autumn, the cattle will be removed from the fields to prevent overgrazing and sheep will be placed on just the east field.

They will remain there through the winter until spring next year when they will be removed and the fields will be left to rest until July. Fields will then be cut and the hay collected before the cattle are reintroduced again.

The cattle are being provided by a National Trust tenant farmer near Henley and will be managed by the farmer on behalf of the council.

Two new gates, which will still allow public access, will be introduced in the north field to prevent the cows from roaming on to the Thames Path.

Battlemead Common was formerly farmland that was grazed before it was purchased by the Royal Borough in 2018.

The area's east field has a fenced pathway running along its boundary as well as another path - the Causeway - to the south of the site.

A footpath running along the boundary of the north field is fenced on one side and fencing will need to be installed along the other, the council said.

Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for parks and countryside, said: “This is an exciting addition to our nature conservation management programme and will be a fascinating feature for Battlemead Common that I hope will be welcomed and be of great interest to visitors, as well nature and conservation groups.

“We have a unique opportunity to trial the re-introduction of livestock on a site with two important marsh priority habitat areas that lend themselves perfectly to conservation grazing.

"As a council, we are committed to protecting and improving our natural environment and this is an effective and exciting way of achieving this at Battlemead Common.

“From a heritage perspective, I hope it also offers those enjoying the area a glimpse into the past and how this landscape would have been managed for hundreds of years previously.

"When people walk through Battlemead they will be seeing a traditional farming practice that dates back to medieval times.”