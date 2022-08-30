The Landing developers raise thousands for Maidenhead hospice

Employees from developers in charge of The Landing scheme in Maidenhead town centre have completed a nine-mile fundraising walk to raise cash for a children's hospice.

A total of 16 workers at JJ Rhatigan and HUB braved scorching temperatures on Wednesday (August 24) to clock up £2,900 for Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, in Snowball Hill.

The team began in the centre of Maidenhead at The Landing site and continued to the children’s hospice in Woodlands Park before heading back to the site again.

Tai Bishop, corporate fundraiser at Alexander Devine, said: “We are immensely grateful to the incredible team at JJ Rhatigan who took on the site-to-site walk for our children’s hospice.

"Thanks to their incredible fundraising efforts, we could fund a weekend of specialist overnight care for a child at our children’s hospice in Maidenhead, providing them vital support, the chance to make special memories together and giving families much-needed respite from the challenges of caregiving.

"It continues to be a challenging time for our children’s hospice service, and it is only thanks to generous individuals and organisations like JJ Rhatigan that we can continue to be there for those families who rely on our service.

"Thank you so much to everyone who took part and sponsored this amazing team."

Since ground was broken on The Landing, JJ Rhatigan has partnered with the charity through sponsorships and fundraising initiatives, with this walk said to be the 'most successful to date'.

JJ Rhatigan’s community liaison officer and organiser of the event, Aoife Healy, added: “It has been a pleasure working with Alexander Devine over the last few months.

"There is such a strong community spirit in Maidenhead, and as a company, we’re grateful to be in a position to give back and be so involved with local organisations.

"The work done by Alexander Devine is truly incredible, and we’re looking forward to all our future collaborations.”

When finished, The Landing will bring 429 new homes, 23,000 sq ft of retail space and new public realm to Maidenhead town centre.

The first phase of the development is hoped to be complete by 2024.

The development will also deliver office space and more ground floor retail and leisure facilities in two further phases.