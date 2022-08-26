Email correspondence over Deerswood Meadow saga revealed

Correspondence between councillors and planning officers prior to a controversial vote on Deerswood Meadow have been revealed following an FOI request.

The emails relating to the 80-home application have been released following a sub-committee meeting in which Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) was found to be in breach of the council’s code of conduct, for ‘bringing his role and local authority into disrepute’.

Four bundles of emails have been revealed, including advice provided to Cllr McWilliams by the council’s head of planning.

In one of the emails, dated November 15, 2021, the then-lead member for housing asked: “If a panel member were minded to approve the application, how would they do that given the recommendations?” He added that councillors ‘were advised in training to ask planning officers for advice on such matters’.

The Royal Borough’s head of planning Adrien Waite responded that the substantial reason for refusal related to a failure to comply with the then-Adopted Local Plan, and sections of the National Planning Policy Framework in relation to flood risk.

Furthermore, objections from the Environment Agency and the council’s Emergency Planner underpinned the refusal recommendation, with Mr Waite adding that ‘it would be dangerous for members of the committee to seek to disagree with their advice’.

“Members should be mindful that we are very close to adopting a new BLP (Borough Local Plan) which would fully meet our overall objectively assessed need for housing without this site being allocated,” the head of planning added.

The emails stretch as far back as May of that year, around six months before the application was proposed by Cllr McWilliams to be deferred and delegated for approval to planning officers.

In correspondence dated May 10, 2021, Cllr McWilliams told planning officers that ‘this scheme would deliver significant numbers of new affordable units on council-owned land’ and would help the council ‘reverse the historic under delivery’ of affordable housing.

Moreover, on multiple occasions, Cllr McWilliams asked whether an ‘applicant briefing’ could be held with members of the planning panel to clarify the flooding concerns – a request which was advised against on at least three occasions by officers.

The council’s executive director of place services also commented on the plan in an email to council leader Andrew Johnson and Cllr McWilliams.

“It's important to recognise the council’s strong desire for this scheme in terms of offering future affordable housing, a clear priority and something that we all want to see progress along with our planning team,” said Andrew Durrant.

He added: “These are obviously issues of significant importance and whilst this is a scheme that we’d all want to see go through, we are faced with critical objections from the Environment Agency and also the Council’s Emergency Planner,” in the email dated June 10, 2021.

Timeline of events:

February 19, 2020: An application for 80 homes at Deerswood Meadow is refused at a planning panel. Cllr McWilliams is noted in the minutes as a non-voting member.

January 2021: Cllr McWilliams leaves Four Communications Group, a consultancy firm which would submit documentation with all three Deerswood Meadow planning applications. He then begins employment at BECG (Built Environment Communications Group).

April 30, 2021: In a tweet, Cllr McWilliams, lead member for housing, describes the Ray Mill Road East application as a ‘big opportunity for new borough-owned affordable housing’. The independent report says it is not ‘unreasonable to infer from this comment that he was supportive of the application’.

It’s a major concern, which is why delivering new affordable housing is a key priority. Big decision coming up on Ray Mill Road East - big opportunity for new Borough-owned affordable housing — Cllr Ross McWilliams (@RossCMcWilliams) April 30, 2021

May 2021: According to the independent report, Cllr McWilliams informs monitoring officer Emma Duncan ‘that BECG had submitted a bid for the CALA account’. She advises him to ‘stay as far away as possible from the bidding process’. Ms Duncan ‘heard nothing further on this particular issue’ until the November planning panel, at which she heard BECG had secured the CALA account.

July 2021: Cllr McWilliams is appointed vice-chair of the newly formed Maidenhead development management committee.

August 2021: After a forty-minute delay to the start of the meeting, and objections to Windsor-based councillors acting as substitutes, a second 80-home application for Deerswood Meadow is withdrawn by CALA Homes during the meeting.

September 2021: A third 80-home application is submitted by CALA Homes.

November 12, 2021: Monitoring officer Emma Duncan is alerted by the head of planning over an email sent by Cllr McWilliams to himself. The monitoring officer advises Cllr McWilliams against participation in the meeting, which he ‘sought and received confirmation’ that this was advice and not direction.

November 17, 2021: Cllr McWilliams participates in the meeting, and proposes to defer and delegate approval to the head of planning against officers’ recommendations. Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) raises an objection to this, although Cllr McWilliams’ motion passes on a split decision.

January 2022: 19 complaints are submitted against Cllr McWilliams. The Cox Green councillor resigns from the planning panel ‘without third party involvement’.

February 8, 2022: The Borough Local Plan, in which Deerswood Meadow is exempt from development, is adopted by councillors.

April 1, 2022: Cllr McWilliams starts employment at Grayling Communications, a consultancy firm which was involved with the approved Deerswood Meadow application.

April 13, 2022: The 80-home application is ‘called in’ for review by the Secretary of State.

June 7, 2022: CALA Homes withdraws their application, citing a lack of compatibility with the BLP as a major reason.

June 20, 2022: The Advertiser reports that an independent individual has found Cllr McWilliams in breach of the code of conduct for bringing the council into disrepute. He is cleared of failing to disclose an interest – which was already on his register of interests – in relation to his employment, and cleared of improperly using his position ‘to secure an advantage for himself or others’.

July 6, 2022: Cllr McWilliams affirms his ‘innocence of any wrongdoing’ after fresh questions emerge over his links to companies involved in the Deerswood Meadow application.

August 17, 2022: A sub-committee finds Cllr McWilliams to have breached the council's code of conduct. However, he escapes sanctions as his actions actions were ‘likely a result of his passion and enthusiasm for the expansion of affordable housing provision in the borough (rather than intentional deceit)’.

August 18, 2022: Council leader Andrew Johnson says he 'strongly supports' his cabinet colleague despite the code of conduct breach.