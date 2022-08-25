Crime round-up: Staff threatened in shop in Cookham Road

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Thursday, August 11, to Friday, August 19, Grenfell Road. Shed break and two bikes stolen. 1) A grey hybrid bike; 2) a grey and silver hybrid bike. Ref. No: 43220374885

Saturday, August 20, 10.30pm, Blackamoor Lane. Report from a victim that a man attempted to break into their car and made off towards the town centre.

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Friday, August 19, 8pm, Cookham Road. Staff in a shop threatened and the building egged. Ref. No: 43220372405

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Thursday, August 18, 8pm to Friday, August 19, 8am, Cranbrook Drive. A wall covered in blue paint graffiti tags. Ref. No: 43220371398

Monday, August 15, to Monday, August 22, Camley Gardens. The owner checked their video doorbell footage and could see two men accessing their van and stealing tools. They are described as 1) White, 5’10, blue T-shirt and jeans; 2) White, 6’0, white T-shirt, black jeans. Ref. No: 43220363852

Friday, August 19, 7am-12pm, Twynham Road. Attempted theft from van – the lock had been drilled. Nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220371879

No crime to report in Riverside and Belmont, Boyn Hill, Cox Green, Woodlands Park, Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.