SPONSORED: Norden Farm's Kite Festival is almost here

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts brings The Kite Festival to Boyn Grove Park, Punt Hill, on Sunday 4 September between 12pm - 4pm.

Round off the summer holidays in style with an afternoon of fun for all the community.

A full line up of entertainment includes music, live dance and performance, plus a bar and local food stalls, and of course kite flying. Entry to the festival is free.

Bring your own kite – either homemade at one of our workshops or shop bought – and take it to the skies. Or buy a kit on the day and decorate your kite on your picnic blanket.

Don't forget to bring along your picnic blanket or camping chairs and get set for an unmissable afternoon of entertainment.

Pictured: The Dhol Dollective

Feel good music and dancing comes courtesy of The Dhol Collective. The drummers will open the festival with a fanfare. Later in the afternoon they’ll perform with a Bhangra DJ, fusing traditional Panjabi folk rhythms with popular modern music to get everyone dancing.

A Bird in the Hand Theatre Company will lead a promenade of A Sweep of Swallows around the park. Expect beautiful silk swallow kite puppets.

Pictured: The Bird in the Hand Theatre Company

World Dance company Movema bring their spectacular outdoor performance work Taking Flight. It explores experiences of migration using the concept of symbolic birds.

Live music comes from Lewis & Bros. They are a multi-instrumental three piece folk band from Maidenhead. The band are regularly found at local open mic nights playing energetic covers and original songs with a range of bizarre instruments.

For the first time Tomorrow Bird will be performing at the festival. They are an award-winning acoustic duo, featuring the combined forces of solo artist Jen Bird and Simon Driscoll from folk- rock band Burnt Tomorrow.

Pictured: Youngsters enjoying kite-flying

Food stalls include homemade cookies from Get Whisked Away; authentic Punjabi cuisine from Ka Na; Presto Italian Street Food serving authentic Italian pizzas; award winning Epic Brownies; specialty coffees, teas and hot chocolates from Jessie’s Coffee Truck; and Greek food from Greeklicious.

There’s also a licensed bar serving soft drinks and beer provided by Marlow based Rebellion Brewery.

Pictured: Norden Farm's Kite Festival in full swing

Enjoy a day full of entertainment, plus food, drink and of course kite flying.

The Kite Festival is kindly supported by funding from The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation and Berkshire Community Foundation.