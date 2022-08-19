Tory councillor responds after breaching code of conduct

A Conservative councillor has said he could ‘respect, if not entirely agree with, the findings’ of a sub-committee which found him to have brought ‘his role and local authority into disrepute’.

It comes as the cabinet member said he was ‘delighted to have been totally exonerated’ in relation to two other complaints which were not upheld.

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) was found to have breached the council’s code of conduct following a member standards sub-committee on Wednesday (August 17); however, he will not face sanctions as his actions were ‘likely a result of his passion and enthusiasm for the expansion of affordable housing provision in the borough (rather than intentional deceit)’.

Moreover, the Tory councillor was cleared of two other complaints, namely a breach of requirement to disclose interests and ‘using his position improperly to the advantage of himself and others’.

In a near-700 word statement on Facebook on Friday, Cllr McWilliams addressed the breach, adding that he was ‘delighted to have been totally exonerated’ of any wrongdoing regarding the disclosure of interests or using his position to advantage himself or others.

The Cox Green councillor said: “In finding a breach of the code of conduct, the standards committee found that RBWM’s constitution did not prevent me from sitting on the planning committee whilst also holding the role of cabinet member with responsibility for affordable housing.

“They also found that it would be expected that I would be likely to publicly express general support for the provision of affordable housing within the borough.

“Indeed, I argued that it seemed odd to be found to have brought the council into disrepute despite acting in accordance with the law and the council’s policy.

“The standards committee made the very fair point that councillors are ‘subject to greater scrutiny than that of ordinary members of the public’ and I have always endeavoured to hold myself to the highest possible standards.

“This is probably why this has all been so upsetting, as my political opponents have sought to tarnish my reputation for political gain, which – for a local lad trying to do his best for his home – is all a bit depressing!

“It was because of these high standards that I resigned from the planning committee. At the time, I said I ‘deeply regret[ted] any resident losing faith in the planning process, especially if my actions had anything to do with that.’

“I stand by those statements and can respect – if not entirely agree with - the findings of the standards committee.”

Cllr McWilliams said his decision ‘at the time was about delivering more affordable housing’ following ‘decades of under delivery’.

The lead member for housing for digital connectivity, housing opportunity, and sport and leisure also addressed the blowout from the Deerswood Meadow saga, which has been ongoing for the best part of a year.

“The independent investigator (who was commissioned to investigate the complaints submitted to the council) found that there was ‘no element of deceit’ on my part at all,” said Cllr McWilliams.

“I am relieved that this conclusion has been reached after months of politically-motivated social media abuse, wild conspiracy theories, and threats.

“As a fierce proponent of improving the provision of mental health support and encouraging positivity and kindness in our local area, I have been dismayed at the horrendous depths political opponents have been willing to descend to.

“For some, it is seemingly impossible to comprehend that someone might disagree with them for genuine reasons.

“The social media attacks I have been subject to seemed at times to be deliberately encouraged by some opposition councillors and the leaking of the confidential reports to the newspapers was a new low for political discourse in our Borough.”

Timeline of events:

February 2020: An application for 80 homes at Deerswood Meadow is refused at a planning panel. Cllr McWilliams is noted in the minutes as a non-voting member.

January 2021: Cllr McWilliams leaves Four Communications Group, a consultancy firm which would submit documentation with all three Deerswood Meadow planning applications. He then begins employment at BECG (Built Environment Communications Group).

April 2021: In a tweet, Cllr McWilliams, lead member for housing, describes the Ray Mill Road East application as a ‘big opportunity for new borough-owned affordable housing’. The independent report says it is not ‘unreasonable to infer from this comment that he was supportive of the application’.

It’s a major concern, which is why delivering new affordable housing is a key priority. Big decision coming up on Ray Mill Road East - big opportunity for new Borough-owned affordable housing — Cllr Ross McWilliams (@RossCMcWilliams) April 30, 2021

May 2021: According to the independent report, Cllr McWilliams informs monitoring officer Emma Duncan ‘that BECG had submitted a bid for the CALA account’. She advises him to ‘stay as far away as possible from the bidding process’. Ms Duncan ‘heard nothing further on this particular issue’ until the November planning panel, at which she heard BECG had secured the CALA account.

July 2021: Cllr McWilliams is appointed vice-chair of the newly formed Maidenhead development management committee.

August 2021: After a forty-minute delay to the start of the meeting, and objections to Windsor-based councillors acting as substitutes, a second 80-home application for Deerswood Meadow is withdrawn by CALA Homes during the meeting.

September 2021: A third 80-home application is submitted by CALA Homes.

November 12, 2021: Monitoring officer Emma Duncan is alerted by the head of planning over an email sent by Cllr McWilliams to himself. The monitoring officer advises Cllr McWilliams against participation in the meeting, which he ‘sought and received confirmation’ that this was advice and not direction.

November 17, 2021: Cllr McWilliams participates in the meeting, and proposes to defer and delegate approval to the head of planning against officers’ recommendations. Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) raises an objection to this, although Cllr McWilliams’ motion passes on a split decision.

January 2022: 19 complaints are submitted against Cllr McWilliams. The Cox Green councillor resigns from the planning panel ‘without third party involvement’.

February 2022: The Borough Local Plan, in which Deerswood Meadow is exempt from development, is adopted by councillors.

April 1, 2022: Cllr McWilliams starts employment at Grayling Communications, a consultancy firm which was involved with the approved Deerswood Meadow application.

April 13, 2022: The 80-home application is ‘called in’ for review by the Secretary of State.

June 7, 2022: CALA Homes withdraws their application, citing a lack of compatibility with the BLP as a major reason.

June 20, 2022: The Advertiser reports that an independent individual has found Cllr McWilliams in breach of the code of conduct for bringing the council into disrepute. He is cleared of failing to disclose an interest – which was already on his register of interests – in relation to his employment, and cleared of improperly using his position ‘to secure an advantage for himself or others’.

July 6, 2022: Cllr McWilliams affirms his ‘innocence of any wrongdoing’ after fresh questions emerge over his links to companies involved in the Deerswood Meadow application.

August 17, 2022: A sub-committee finds Cllr McWilliams to have breached the council's code of conduct. However, he escapes sanctions as his actions actions were ‘likely a result of his passion and enthusiasm for the expansion of affordable housing provision in the borough (rather than intentional deceit)’.