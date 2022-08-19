Councillor breached code of conduct but will not face sanctions

A Conservative councillor for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has unanimously been found in breach of the council’s code of conduct by a sub-committee.

However, the cabinet member will not face sanctions for this breach following a sub-committee meeting on Wednesday (August 17).

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) was found to have breached paragraph 5.1 of the code of conduct by ‘bringing his role and local authority into disrepute’ following an infamous planning panel meeting in November last year.

The lead member for digital connectivity, housing opportunity, and sport and leisure was cleared of two other complaints, namely a breach of requirement to disclose interests and ‘using his position improperly to the advantage of himself and others’.

The member standards sub-committee was required to assess the complaints in relation to Cllr McWilliams’ conduct before and during the Maidenhead development management committee on November 17, 2021.

An independent individual was appointed to compile a report into the allegations after 20 complaints were submitted to the council.

This report found the Tory councillor had brought the Royal Borough into disrepute by failing ‘to make an appropriate statement of clarification at the meeting’ before voting in favour of an 80-home application in Ray Mill Road East, despite ‘firm advice’ from the council’s monitoring officer less than a week prior.

On Friday, August 19, a decision notice regarding the complaints was published by the Royal Borough following the sub-committee two days earlier.

Cllrs David Coppinger (Con, Bray) and Lynne Jones (OWRA, Old Windsor) assessed the complaints alongside David Comben, an independent person appointed by the council.

Cllr McWilliams attended the hearing, where he said he had ‘general support for affordable housing, but not for the specific planning application’ on social media, according to Friday’s decision notice.

He added that the ‘council constitution did not preclude him from being the cabinet member with responsibility for affordable housing and also taking decisions’ as a member of the planning panel.

Deerswood Meadow, Ray Mill Road East

On the issue of the monitoring officer’s advice, Cllr McWilliams commented ‘that if the monitoring officer saw fit only to give advice rather than make a ruling, it was ipso facto plain that the situation was not improper’.

Concluding, Cllr McWilliams said he had acted on accordance with the law and the constitution, and that a ‘fair-minded and informed observer would [not] consider that there was a ‘real possibility’ that there was bias’.

Upon deliberation, the sub-committee commented that ‘there had been no element of deceit on the part of Cllr McWilliams’.

However, it considered that disregarding the monitoring officer’s advice against participation in the meeting was ‘unwise’.

Furthermore, the sub-committee noted that ‘a member of the public aware of the fact that this advice had been given would have a reasonable expectation that this advice would be acted upon’, and that Cllr McWilliams risked bringing the council into disrepute by ‘failing to act on the advice’.

Moreover, it considered the fact that Cllr McWilliams ‘should have been aware that his actions and behaviour are subject to greater scrutiny than that of ordinary members of the public’ when deciding whether to ‘disregard the advice of the monitoring officer’.

Before coming to a conclusion, the sub-committee ‘placed significant weight’ on statements made in an Advertiser article following his resignation from the planning panel.

Following his resignation, which was based partly on ‘the reputation and perceived integrity of RBWM’s planning process’, Cllr McWilliams told the Advertiser that he deeply regretted ‘any resident losing faith in the planning process, especially if my actions had anything to do with that’.

“However, there is clearly an issue of optics that should not be casually dismissed,” he added at the time.

Cllrs Coppinger, Jones and Mr Comben unanimously agreed that Cllr McWilliams had breached the council’s code of conduct by bringing it into disrepute.

However, as the other complaints had been dismissed, and the lead member’s actions were ‘likely a result of his passion and enthusiasm for the expansion of affordable housing provision in the borough (rather than intentional deceit)', the panel deemed 'it would not be appropriate to impose a sanction’.

Timeline of events:

February 2020: An application for 80 homes at Deerswood Meadow is refused at a planning panel. Cllr McWilliams is noted in the minutes as a non-voting member.

January 2021: Cllr McWilliams leaves Four Communications Group, a consultancy firm which would submit documentation with all three Deerswood Meadow planning applications. He then begins employment at BECG (Built Environment Communications Group).

April 2021: In a tweet, Cllr McWilliams, lead member for housing, describes the Ray Mill Road East application as a ‘big opportunity for new borough-owned affordable housing’. The independent report says it is not ‘unreasonable to infer from this comment that he was supportive of the application’.

It’s a major concern, which is why delivering new affordable housing is a key priority. Big decision coming up on Ray Mill Road East - big opportunity for new Borough-owned affordable housing — Cllr Ross McWilliams (@RossCMcWilliams) April 30, 2021

May 2021: According to the independent report, Cllr McWilliams informs monitoring officer Emma Duncan ‘that BECG had submitted a bid for the CALA account’. She advises him to ‘stay as far away as possible from the bidding process’. Ms Duncan ‘heard nothing further on this particular issue’ until the November planning panel, at which she heard BECG had secured the CALA account.

July 2021: Cllr McWilliams is appointed vice-chair of the newly formed Maidenhead development management committee.

August 2021: After a forty-minute delay to the start of the meeting, and objections to Windsor-based councillors acting as substitutes, a second 80-home application for Deerswood Meadow is withdrawn by CALA Homes during the meeting.

September 2021: A third 80-home application is submitted by CALA Homes.

November 12, 2021: Monitoring officer Emma Duncan is alerted by the head of planning over an email sent by Cllr McWilliams to himself. The monitoring officer advises Cllr McWilliams against participation in the meeting, which he ‘sought and received confirmation’ that this was advice and not direction.

November 17, 2021: Cllr McWilliams participates in the meeting, and proposes to defer and delegate approval to the head of planning against officers’ recommendations. Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) raises an objection to this, although Cllr McWilliams’ motion passes on a split decision.

January 2022: 19 complaints are submitted against Cllr McWilliams. The Cox Green councillor resigns from the planning panel ‘without third party involvement’.

February 2022: The Borough Local Plan, in which Deerswood Meadow is exempt from development, is adopted by councillors.

April 1, 2022: Cllr McWilliams starts employment at Grayling Communications, a consultancy firm which was involved with the approved Deerswood Meadow application.

April 13, 2022: The 80-home application is ‘called in’ for review by the Secretary of State.

June 7, 2022: CALA Homes withdraws their application, citing a lack of compatibility with the BLP as a major reason.

June 20, 2022: The Advertiser reports that an independent individual has found Cllr McWilliams in breach of the code of conduct for bringing the council into disrepute. He is cleared of failing to disclose an interest – which was already on his register of interests – in relation to his employment, and cleared of improperly using his position ‘to secure an advantage for himself or others’.

July 6, 2022: Cllr McWilliams affirms his ‘innocence of any wrongdoing’ after fresh questions emerge over his links to companies involved in the Deerswood Meadow application.

August 17, 2022: A sub-committee finds Cllr McWilliams to have breached the council's code of conduct. However, he escapes sanctions as his actions actions were ‘likely a result of his passion and enthusiasm for the expansion of affordable housing provision in the borough (rather than intentional deceit)’.