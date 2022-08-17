Bus fares to rise in Maidenhead next month

Bus fares across Maidenhead will be increasing from September, the town’s bus operator has announced.

In a statement, Thames Valley Buses said single fares could rise by up to 30p, with return tickets rising by 50p from Monday, September 5.

As such, a single fare in Maidenhead will cost £2.90, whilst a day ticket will cost £5.30 (or £5 when paid via the company’s app).

The operator said the rise would be implemented due to Government funding coming to an end, as well as to ‘reflect inflationary pressures on items such as vehicle components and fuel amongst other increased costs’.

“The combination of service and fare changes will hopefully close the financial gap to allow us to continue providing efficient and reliable services,” the company said.

Boost tickets are still available for passengers aged 18 and under, or up to 21 if they can show valid student identification for a local college or university.

As part of a trial, Maidenhead tickets purchased on the app now need to go through an age or student verification process.

Fares in the Slough & Windsor area, which were changed last month, will not be changed again at this time.