Disciplined Maidenhead United secure back-to-back National League wins

A goalkeeping blunder from Manchester United loanee Dermot Mee helped Maidenhead United clinch a 2-0 victory over Altrincham.

The 19-year-old stopper joined the Robins on an emergency loan just hours before tonight’s game at York Road due to an injury crisis.

But within 15 minutes the young Under-23 academy prospect was given a taste of the harsh realties of National League football as he miscontrolled a lofted backpass, allowing Magpies forward Adrian Clifton to roll into an empty net.

From there, Alan Devonshire’s side proved resilient and well-organised as they restricted the visitors to half chances.

And substitute Shawn McCoulsky, who replaced the tireless Adrian Clifton, wrapped up the points in the 89th minute as he rifled home after being sent through on goal by a towering Cole Kpekawa header.

Big renditions of Alan Dev’s black and white army from behind the goal. This has been a really disciplined performance from the Magpies. pic.twitter.com/EbLbIEN0ce — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 16, 2022

Boss Alan Devonshire said it was important that his side built on their impressive 3-2 victory over National League new boys Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

The early signs for Maidenhead’s refreshed squad look promising with full-back Zico Asare and imposing centre half Kpekawa slotting in comfortably to a disciplined back four.

Altrincham thought they’d won a penalty on the half-hour mark when winger Ryan Colclough ducked past full-back Asare on the left-hand side of the area before tumbling to the ground.

But after a deep intake of breath, referee James Durkin blew for a free-kick and instead booked the incredulous Colclough for diving.

Clifton nearly doubled Maidenhead’s lead before the break when he muscled his way onto the ball on the left-hand touchline before bearing down on goal and dragging his shot wide.

Loanee Mee showed his qualities shortly after the break as he showed good reflexes to tip over Ryan Upward’s goalbound header.

It felt like a game where missed chances could prove pivotal and Magpies stopper Dan Gyollai proved his worth in the 63rd minute as he kept out Marcus Dinanga’s low drive.

Altrincham’s pressure grew as the half wore on but Maidenhead defended their penalty box admirably, leaving the visitors few spaces to play in.

And the hosts sealed the game in the 89th minute as towering centre half Cole Kpekawa sent substitute Shawn McCoulsky racing through on goal with a crunching header in the middle of the park.

Maidenhead’s number nine steadied himself before lashing the ball past the flailing Mee.

The result hands the Magpies back-to-back victories, lifting them to the heady heights of 5th place in the National League.