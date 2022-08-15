Maidenhead nursery receives 'Good' Ofsted rating

A Maidenhead nursery has been awarded a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, its first since opening four years ago.

Poppies Maidenhead, in Shifford Crescent, was awarded at least a Good in all categories assessed by inspectors on June 27, 2022.

Furthermore, the behaviour and attitudes of pupils was marked as ‘Outstanding’.

The news comes a year after the previous inspection in which the school was marked as ‘Requires Improvement’ by officials.

In the report, inspectors noted that children at the nursery are ‘highly engaged and demonstrate superb levels of concentration’, whilst using ‘excellent manners’ and benefiting from ‘swift and highly effective support from staff’.

Inspectors also praised the ‘highly ambitious’ management team for the improvement since the previous visit.

“Since the last inspection, managers have worked together effectively to raise the quality of education to a consistently good level,” said the report.

“This is demonstrated by the manager's development of an achievable action plan, which she has empowered her wider team to implement with her step by step.”

Safeguarding arrangements were also praised in the report with ‘robust health and safety measures’ in place. Moreover, staff ‘supervise children well at all times’ by completing regular headcounts when play switches from outdoor to indoor.

Parents are also kept well informed on how to keep their children safe, according to the report, including the implications of online safety.

On what the nursery needs to improve, inspectors recommended ‘strengthen curriculum implementation by helping staff to capture every opportunity to give children the experiences they need to develop their skills and knowledge to the highest level’.

To view the report in full, click here.

Poppies has been contacted for comment.