Rail disruption ends between Maidenhead and Marlow

10:36AM, Monday 15 August 2022
Archive picture
UPDATE - 11.49am: Network Rail has confirmed that the disruption between the two stations has now ended.
✅ CLEARED: #BourneEnd - Trains are now running normally following a speed restriction due to high track temperatures between Maidenhead and Marlow.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) August 15, 2022
Rail disruption is expected between Maidenhead and Marlow today (Monday) whilst a speed restriction is in place.
Journeys between the two railway stations could be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised entirely whilst trains run at a reduced speed.
The speed restriction is in place due to high track temperatures following after temperatures rose to more than 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
⚠️NEW: #BourneEnd - Disruption between Maidenhead and Marlow expected until the end of the day— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) August 15, 2022
ℹ️ https://t.co/wvYggnkelZ
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
The body of a man has been found in the River Thames at Windsor following searches.
Liquid Leisure Windsor has issued a statement following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the water park on Saturday afternoon.