Rail disruption ends between Maidenhead and Marlow

UPDATE - 11.49am: Network Rail has confirmed that the disruption between the two stations has now ended.

✅ CLEARED: #BourneEnd - Trains are now running normally following a speed restriction due to high track temperatures between Maidenhead and Marlow. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) August 15, 2022

Rail disruption is expected between Maidenhead and Marlow today (Monday) whilst a speed restriction is in place.

Journeys between the two railway stations could be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised entirely whilst trains run at a reduced speed.

The speed restriction is in place due to high track temperatures following after temperatures rose to more than 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.