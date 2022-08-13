Man charged with drugs and criminal property offences

06:13PM, Saturday 13 August 2022
A man has been charged with a drugs offence and possessing criminal property following a roadside stop in Maidenhead last weekend.
Flook Sawangsaiphan, aged 21, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, September 12.
He was previously charged with one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possessing criminal property.
These relate to a roadside stop in Maidenhead town centre on Sunday last week (August 7).
