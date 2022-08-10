'One of busiest years I have known', claims Maidenhead firefighter

A firefighter at Maidenhead Fire Station says that 2022 is ‘one of the busiest years I have known’ as crews battle an increasing number of field fires amid the scorching temperatures hitting the UK.

Watch manager Jason Cunningham added he just ‘wants people to stay safe’ at a time when Berkshire is at high risk of wildfires in the countryside.

Temperatures are due to reach 33 degrees Celsius this week and the Met Office has put in place an amber warning for extreme heat between today (Thursday) and Sunday.

It comes after record-breaking temperatures hit Berkshire last month, when more than 38 degrees Celsius was recorded in the region.

Fire crews are reminding people to dispose of their litter safely in the sun, with items such as glass bottles and other reflective items able to start fires.

They also urged residents to avoid using disposable barbecues in unpermitted areas of the countryside, with many being left after use and causing fires to ignite.

People should place such items in bins or take rubbish home with them, watch manager Cunningham advised.

Extinguishing cigarettes properly was another must, he added, with smokers asked to ensure they do not drop these on the ground in hot temperatures.

“From our point of view we just want people to stay safe,” said watch manager Cunningham. “This is one of the busiest years I have known from personal experience of over 30 years in the fire service.”

Firefighters across Berkshire and Bucks have been tackling an increase in fires started in fields over the last few months, most recently on Monday near Marlow, when a fire the size of six to eight football pitches started in fields near the M40.

One of the main dangers from these is the ability for them to spread rapidly if the wind changes direction.

“If it is a field fire and you are in it, you are going to get burnt. If the wind changes direction it can move at ridiculous speeds,” watch manager Cunningham said.

“If you see one, put a call in to us to let us know what is going on and get out of there.”

He added: “It is common sense – I do not want to stop people having fun, but it is sensible fun.

“If you have a barbecue, make sure you have got water with you and do not just leave it on the floor, make sure you dispose of it properly.”

The increase in heatwave related fires adds to the pressure on the fire service, which continues to battle other forms of fires.

Watch manager Cunningham was confident that Royal Berkshire had enough resources to cope with increased demand, although he did acknowledge that crews ‘start to get a bit thin’ when they cover for colleagues across borders.

For more safety advice on the heatwave, visit www.rbfrs.co.uk