Crime round-up: Youths start fire in field in Pinkneys Green

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Monday, August 8, 12.30-7.30pm, Florence Avenue. Burglary. The owner returned and noticed that the downstairs bathroom by the front door was open. They looked around and noticed that property was all over the floor in the foyer. Drawers were opened and things pulled out. Entry had been gained via a forced rear window. Cash and a valuable watch stolen. Ref. No: 43220353263

Monday, August 8, 6.10pm, Fotherby Court. House egged. Ref. No: 43220353220

Monday, August 8, 5.15pm, Nicholson Walk. NSS 125 AD-K motorbike index KM ** ESW stolen from outside an office. Ref. No: 43220354317

Wednesday, August 10, 4am-5.30am, Norfolk Road. The owner woke up to find their car had been stolen from the drive. The owner had been awoken by the sound of a car starting, but thought it was the neighbour’s car. A grey, Fiat Abarth index RE ** VEX Ref. No: 43220355536

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:



Monday, August 1, to Monday, August 8, Millers Lane, Littlewick Green. Van break. Passenger window smashed. They then forced entry to garden shed. Stolen items include three Stihl long reach hedge trimmers, Kombie engine, grass trimmer, work boots, petrol and waterproof jacket and trousers. Ref. No: 43220352925

Friday, August 5, 10.30am-12.30pm, Marlow Road, Bisham Village. Business burglary. Someone entered the building and stole laptops, other electronic equipment and paperwork stolen. Ref. No: 43220351067

Sunday, August 7, to Monday, August 8, Sunday 11pm-Monday 4.30am, Burchetts Green Road, Burchetts Green. Burglary. Property under renovation. Trespassers forced entry through the rear French doors and attempted to drill out the lock. There are also tool marks around a front window frame. Nothing appears to be missing. Ref. No: 43220354817

Monday, August 8, 6pm to Tuesday, August 9, 7am, Burchetts Green Road, Burchetts Green. House being renovated. Fence cut open and a bucket digger stolen. Ref. No: 43220353858

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Saturday, August 6, 6.35pm, Pinkney’s Drive. Report of eight youths setting a fire in a dry field using a disposable barbecue. Ref. No: 43220350274.

Wednesday, August 10, 12.20am, Furze Platt Road. Car dealership attempted break in. Glass doors bent and damaged. Alarm sounded and two offenders fled on a moped. Ref. No: 43220355620

Wednesday, August 10, 3am, Gardner Road. Car driver’s window smashed – vandalism. Ref. No: 43220355724

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Monday, August 8, 9.15am, Rutland Gate. A delivery driver was making a delivery. When they got back, a cooker had been stolen from the back of the van.

No crime reported in Riverside, Belmont, Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.