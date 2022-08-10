Maidenhead tattoo parlour to become pizza takeaway

A former tattoo parlour in Maidenhead will be turned into a pizza takeaway after the Royal Borough gave the green light to the plans.

The vacant building, located at the junction of Cookham Road and Moor Lane, is situated within a parade of shops on the eastern side of the road.

In a decision notice issued on August 3, Royal Borough planning officers noted that while a number of takeaway establishments trade in the locality, this one would be focused on a food choice which is not available there.

“The proposed change of use would introduce another takeaway within a parade where a handful exist,” they said.

“However, this is not within itself a policy-based concern as the consent specifically relates to a particular food choice that is not available within the parade itself.

“It appears the tattoo studio has been closed and in the interests of protecting a local centre and providing retail choice, the change of use would introduce this.”

Some concerns were raised by neighbours including an increase in noise, with flats located directly above the building.

“The change of use from a tattoo studio to take away would likely result in increased activity to the site, but this is not an unusual scenario given the local parade of shops within which the site sits,” planning officers wrote.

The applicant, Philip Sneddon, wanted the takeaway to open from noon-midnight every day including bank holidays, but the council called this closing time ‘unreasonable’.

It will instead be open from noon-10.30pm as advised by the Royal Borough.

The application was approved subject to a number of conditions, including the applicant providing more details to the council about how it plans to extract and filtrate odours.

To view it in more detail, search for reference 22/01749 on the borough’s planning portal.