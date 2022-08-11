Public notices: Road closures across Maidenhead for resurfacing works

A number of roads across Maidenhead town centre and the surrounding area are set to close for resurfacing works this month.

Overnight closures are planned from 7pm to 6am between Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19 on the following roads:

Queen Street between its junction with Broadway and Maidenhead High Street

The entire length of St Ives Road

The entire length of Maidenhead High Street

A diversion route will be via Queen Street, A308 Kings Road, A308 Braywick Road, A308 Braywick Roundabout, A308 Braywick Road, A308 Kings Road, A308 Grenfell Road, A308 Grenfell Place, A308 Frascati Way, A4 Bad Godesberg Way, A4 St Cloud Way, Forlease Road and Bridge Street.

Road closures are also planned to get underway on Monday, August 15 on the following roads:

The entire length of the A4 St Cloud Way, Maidenhead

A4 Bridge Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with Oldfield Road to its junction with Bridge Street

Forlease Road, Maidenhead, from its junction with A4 St Cloud Way to its junction with Bridge Street

Cannon Lane, Maidenhead, from its junction with Bramble Drive to its junction with Bissley Drive

Highfield Lane, Maidenhead, from its junction with Cannon Lane to its junction with Barn Drive

Firs Lane, Maidenhead, from its junction with Cannon Lane westward to outside No 1 Firs Lane

A308 Windsor Road, Holyport, from its junction with Tithe Barn Drive to its junction with Bray Court

Hearne Drive, Holyport, for its entire length

B3024 Oakley Green Road, Oakley Green, from the eastern boundary of the property known as Ann’s Cottage westward to the western boundary of the property known as Little Westcott

Windsor and Maidenhead council said access will be maintained for residents and businesses affected by the resurfacing works where possible.

Click here to see the latest public notices in the Maidenhead Advertiser.