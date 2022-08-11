Public notices: Road closures across Maidenhead for resurfacing works

09:36AM, Thursday 11 August 2022
A number of roads across Maidenhead town centre and the surrounding area are set to close for resurfacing works this month.
Overnight closures are planned from 7pm to 6am between Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19 on the following roads:
A diversion route will be via Queen Street, A308 Kings Road, A308 Braywick Road, A308 Braywick Roundabout, A308 Braywick Road, A308 Kings Road, A308 Grenfell Road, A308 Grenfell Place, A308 Frascati Way, A4 Bad Godesberg Way, A4 St Cloud Way, Forlease Road and Bridge Street.
Road closures are also planned to get underway on Monday, August 15 on the following roads:
Windsor and Maidenhead council said access will be maintained for residents and businesses affected by the resurfacing works where possible.
