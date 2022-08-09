Popular Maidenhead walking fundraiser to return this October

The chance to step out in aid of your favourite good cause is being offered by the organisers of this year’s Maidenhead Rotary Boundary Walk.

Taking place on Sunday, October 2, the annual event sees hundreds of walkers raising thousands of pounds for their chosen charities as they retrace the route of the old Maidenhead Borough.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Maidenhead Bridge and Maidenhead, the event is a ready-made fundraiser.

The route is fully signposted and marshalled by Rotarians and all participants have to do is register, raise sponsorship and complete the walk.

The traditional route is 13.1 miles but a new 2.5-mile ‘family route’ has been introduced this year to ensure the event is open to everyone.

Eddie Piekut, from the organising team, said: “We invite everyone to join us on October 2 to make this year’s Maidenhead Boundary Walk the best year ever with a record-breaking number of walkers.

“It’s open to walkers of all ages and abilities, individuals, groups or families. It’s a great opportunity to take part in a wonderful local tradition, have some fun, and raise much needed money for your chosen causes.

“Both routes start and finish at Boulters Lock car park. The traditional route takes you through some of the loveliest countryside around Maidenhead, while the new family walk is a picturesque stroll round Boulters Island, crossing the river to the Taplow side before heading back.”

The Boundary Walk celebrates the centuries-old tradition of ‘beating the bounds’ which marked the creation of the original Borough of Maidenhead in 1582.

Each year the mayor would get beaters to drive square-headed nails into posts and walls along the boundary route, each bearing his initials.

By 1934 the boundary was marked by stones – many of which can still be seen today – and during the walk the mayor would tap each one with the ceremonial mace to ‘reinforce’ the boundary.

The last official ‘beating the bounds’ was in 1973 but was resurrected as the Boundary Walk in 1982 to mark the 400th anniversary of the borough and became an annual fundraising event.

There is a registration fee to take part, which covers the costs of running the event, but participants keep 100 per cent of the sponsorship they raise.Everyone who completes the walk gets a certificate.

The event is open to everyone, though under-16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Entry fees for the traditional walk are £5 for adults and £1 for children. For the family route the cost is £3 for adults and £1 for children.

Registration for groups of 15 or more is £20 for the traditional walk and £10 for the family walk, if you register in advance by September 9.

For more details and to register see www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/boundary-walk.html