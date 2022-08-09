'Exceptional' camera club display pops up in Nicholsons Centre

Shoppers at the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead will have the chance to view some 'exceptional' photographs at a Maidenhead Camera Club exhibition.

The club's 2022 print exhibit is located next to Caffe Nero and opposite Craft Coop. It is open every day (except Mondays) until Sunday, September 17.

This is the group's first major display in the shopping centre since 2019 and it features photos from more than 30 members.

Subjects range from architecture to portraits; landscapes to wildlife, and sports to impressionist still lifes.

Ian Rees, Maidenhead Camera Club chairman, said: “This exceptional event is a chance to see some of the creative images produced by our club and to have an informal chat about photography and what we can offer.

"We’re a thriving club with an eclectic mix of members ranging from novices to experts.

"There’s plenty to enjoy at our weekly meetings including well-known speakers, outdoor events and coaching workshops.”

Exhibition organiser Rod Bird added: “People usually view photos on the back of their phones these days, so they enjoy the experience of seeing big, highly detailed prints for a change.

"And they’re amazed when they hear that some of them were taken on smartphones.”

The exhibition is free and family-friendly. For more information on Maidenhead Camera Club, visit www.maidenhead.cc