Council cash to boost health and wellbeing in Royal Borough

Nine community groups in the Royal Borough have been awarded more than £35,000 in funding between them to launch initiatives supporting the health and wellbeing of residents.

The Innovation Funding Project, managed by the council and NHS Frimley, invited groups and individuals to apply for one-off grants of up to £5,000.

Among the projects which will receive the funding include Tai Chi Shibashi for seniors and over 70’s yoga, whilst Sunningdale Bowling Club will also receive funding for new wheelchair access.

Furthermore, Nature’s Haven will receive funding for its healing garden, Maidenhead United FC for ramblers wellbeing walks, and Windsor Street Angels to allow the service to expand.

Finally, Men Losing Timbers (weight loss support for men), Maidenhead Boundary Walk (improved signage) and a digital project to reduce digital inequalities in Slough and Maidenhead complete the first round of grants.

Details of the second round of grants for additional projects will soon be announced on the council’s online community engagement platform RBWM Together.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, deputy chairman of cabinet, adult social care, children’s services, health, and mental health, said: “Our congratulations to our first successful applications. Their projects demonstrate sustainability, community led innovation, and address needs.

“Empowering our communities to lead self-sustainable change drives our approach to engagement. It puts the voice of our residents at the heart of what matters to them and provides us with a richer understanding of their diverse needs and concerns, and how we can provide tailored support.

“Our World Cafes and Community Information Champions are also key elements in this. The nine projects have also joined our Champions scheme and will be involved in future World Cafes.”

Caroline Farrar, executive place managing director, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead for Frimley Health and Care Integrated Care System, said: “Congratulations to our nine successful applications.

“The Innovation Fund is a great example of how we can empower our communities to deliver community led initiatives that can improve access to services, prevent health risks, tackle social isolation and loneliness, and reduce mental or physical health inequalities.

“By placing more resources in the hands of members of our communities we are empowering local people in the search for solutions to our health and wellbeing.”