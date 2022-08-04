Crime round-up: Suspected dog thief walks into stranger’s house

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Thursday, July 28, 5.30pm-11pm, Cedars Road. Burglary. The owner returned to find their rear kitchen door open. Later they found the upstairs had been searched. iPhone and cash stolen. Ref. No: 43220325678

Thursday, July 28, Station Approach. Locked up bike stolen from a bike rack. Ref. No: 43220335417

Friday, July 29, 5.50pm, Ellington Park. A report of a man walking into the owner’s house carrying a dog lead. He was not given permission to enter and the owner believes he had entered to steal their dog. Ref. No: 43220336927



Monday, August 1, 5-11am, Laggan Road. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220343325

Monday, August 1, 4pm-6pm, Cookham Road. Van left on drive unlocked. The aggrieved found the lid on the tailgate had been lifted and tools stolen. Ref. No: 43220344353

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Friday, July 29, 7-7.30pm, farm on Bath Road, Littlewick Green. A 4X4 drove into a field all over the crops. Ref. No: 43220337286

Tuesday, August 2, 7am, Winter Hill Road / Bigfrith Lane. Report of rubbish being burnt. Ref. No: 43220342094

Monday, August 1, 3pm to Tuesday, August 2, 8.30am, The Green, Bisham. Index plates stolen from a car. Repeat victim. Ref. No: 43220342321

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Monday, August 1, 12.05-9am, Smithfield Road. Burglary. Entry via open ground floor bedroom window left open for ventilation. The offender reached in and opened the large window. Search of ground floor only. Aspinal handbag, Bose headphones, cash, Nintendo Switch, Aspinal wallet, laptop and iPad Pro stolen.

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Friday, July 29, 8.05am, Vicus Way. Burglary of construction site. Tool boxes stolen. Ref. No: 43220335979

Friday, July 29, 2-3pm, Farm, Coningsby Lane, Fifield. Forklift truck stolen. Ref. No: 43220338211

Sunday, July 31, 2.40-9.35pm, Monkey Island Lane. Briefcase and car keys stolen while doors were open. Ref. No: 43220339971

No crime to report in Riverside and Belmont, Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park.