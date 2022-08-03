Headline sponsor ‘looking forward’ to Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards

The headline sponsor for the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards next year is ‘looking forward to celebrating the achievements’ of local companies.

The event, which will be held at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on Friday, March 10, 2023, will be sponsored by Sorbon Estates and aims to showcase excellence in businesses of all sizes.

There will also be a recognition of inspiring individuals in light of the pandemic.

Beaconsfield-based Sorbon Estates is an owner, asset manager and developer of commercial properties in the South East.

The company has been involved in a range of projects across the Royal Borough, including Maidenhead’s Waterside Quarter development, the Grove Park Business Estate and a number of properties on Maidenhead High Street.

Katherine Croom, managing director at Sorbon Estates, said: “Maidenhead and Windsor have seen some tremendous growth throughout the last few years, with a vast number of exciting new businesses opening within both towns.

“We have seen this first hand with our Waterside Quarter development in the heart of Maidenhead, which has helped contribute to the increased retailer demand from locals and tourists alike.

“These awards are a great way to honour the amazing work that businesses are doing to support their customers and the impact they have on the local community.

“Throughout the region there is a wealth of talent with an exceptional array of businesses, from SMEs to larger corporate entities, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements as part of these amazing awards.”

The awards aim to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the borough and are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

As well as business awards such as Business of the Year, Best SME and Best New Business Start-up, there is a selection of community awards recognising individuals who have gone the extra mile.

They include the Local Hero award and Outstanding Contribution to the Community.

Over the coming weeks, the Advertiser will take a closer look at the awards and the categories that businesses will be competing for.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award visit www.events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/mwbca2022

The closing deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anybody interested in sponsoring an award at this year’s event should email Nicola Rogers on nikkir@baylismedia.co.uk