Call for volunteers as Maidenhead United kick off new season

Maidenhead United is putting out a call to action for volunteers ahead of the club’s sixth successive season in the Vanarama National League.

In the mainly fully professional National League, the Magpies are one of the few clubs who are part-time, and they will once again be competing week-in, week-out against former Football League outfits such as Notts County and Oldham Athletic.

However, with crowd number increasing due to the club’s successes in recent years, MUFC is now looking for volunteers to help run match days.

Residents, not just supporters of the football club, are able to engage in a range of volunteering opportunities, such as preparing the pitch and keeping York Road clean as well as repainting safety markings on the floor.

The club is also looking for experienced catering staff to help run the tea bars on match days.

Magpies club secretary Neil Maskell said: “A community club such as Maidenhead United can only thrive with the goodwill and help of volunteers.

“A York Road match day – and in the weeks leading up to games – doesn’t just happen, it is driven by dedicated supporters and local people helping us to ensure the stadium is safe and ready for Dev’s (Alan Devonshire, first team manager) boys to perform in front of spectators.

“We are indebted to and forever grateful for those who spare the time to give us the help which is so desperately needed.

“We are, however, in all honesty still desperate for as much help as possible on a match day.

“In particular as we look towards the 2022/23 season we are looking to recruit programme sellers, half-time draw tickets sellers, turnstile operators.

“This goes both for our men’s team on a Saturday and our successful women’s team on Sundays.

“At Maidenhead United our community really does make such a difference to the club.”

Fixtures in the Vanarama National League kick off this Saturday.

For more information, email Neil on secretary@maidenheadunitedfc.org.

For opportunities within the catering team, call Jason Stewart on 07984 901009.