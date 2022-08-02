Firefighters called to Tuesday morning A4 crash

Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the scene of a crash on the A4 this morning (Tuesday).

Two drivers were involved in the collision, which occurred just after 7am on Bridge Road ‘near to Domino's’, according to a spokesman for the fire station.

Upon arrival, crews found that two cars had been damaged as a result of the crash, although nobody had been trapped inside their vehicles.

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service added that firefighters were on the scene for around three quarters of an hour to make the road safe following the collision.

No casualties were reported in the incident.