Vigilance urged after southern England's driest July on record

04:51PM, Monday 01 August 2022
Firefighters are urging the public to remain vigilant as this summer’s dry weather looks set to continue.
It comes after the Met Office announced on Monday that July had been the driest in England since 1935, and the driest for the south since records began.
Last month, Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were among many regions which saw less than 20 per cent rainfall than the monthly average.
On Tuesday, July 19, record-breaking temperatures in Maidenhead saw the town come close to reaching 40°C, whilst Slough Borough Council encouraged residents to water many of the dying plants across the borough.
On Saturday, firefighters were called to a crop fire in Eton Wick, partly caused by the lack of rainfall.
With the Met Office predicting that ‘very few’ showers will reach southern England in the forthcoming week, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has provided advice for residents during the dry period:
For more information and advice, visit: www.rbfrs.co.uk
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.