Emergency services called to fire at Maidenhead property

01:51PM, Saturday 30 July 2022
Emergency services are currently on the scene of a fire at a property in Maidenhead.
The fire broke out at around 12.20pm on Saturday at a house in the Windrush Way/Kennet Road estate.
Black smoke could be seen billowing north of Maidenhead town centre from the Hines Meadow car park.
More to follow.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.