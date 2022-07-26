Old Windsor man punished for drug driving in Maidenhead

A man from Old Windsor has been handed a suspended sentence and disqualified from driving for two years for drug and driving offences in Maidenhead.

Michael Plausin, 30, of St Andrews Close, pleaded guilty to one count each of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine (a cocaine breakdown product) and driving whilst disqualified.

Alongside an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a two-year ban, Plausin must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £85.

It comes after he was caught by officers driving along the A404 whilst he was disqualified on February 11, 2022.

After conducting a drugs wipe, Plausin tested positive for cocaine and he was arrested.

He was charged via postal requisition on June 14, and handed his sentence at Slough Magistrates Court last week, on Thursday, July 21.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, said: “Plausin was stopped and tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product.

“He was shown, through evidential testing, to be over the limit and has now been disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for 24 months.

“This is time enough for him to consider his actions and the risk that he posed to other road users on that day.”