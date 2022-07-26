Age verification trial coming to Maidenhead buses

Thames Valley Buses has announced an age verification trial for young people on their mobile app.

From August, customers who purchase ‘Boost tickets’ (available to anyone aged 18 and under, or 21 and under and in full time education at a local college) through the Thames Valley Buses mobile app for use in Maidenhead will need to have their age verified before making a purchase.

The trial will involve customers uploading ID onto the app for an automated visual check before they will be allowed to buy Boost tickets on the app.

Robert Williams, CEO of Thames Valley Buses, said: “The aim of the trial is to see if we can remove the need for older children and students to carry ID to prove their age to the driver on every journey.

“Whilst we understand that some younger children may not have ID, they are also less likely to have a mobile phone.

“A number of Boost tickets, such as singles and returns, will still be available to buy on board our services in Maidenhead, providing the driver is happy that they are the right age.”

He added: “The trial will enable us to monitor the customer reaction in a defined area and, if it is successful, then we will consider rolling it out on a larger scale.”