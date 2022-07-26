New piano store opens at former Maidenhead Post Office

A new piano store has opened at the former Post Office building in Maidenhead High Street.

Pianoz offers hundreds of high-end and rare pianos with customers travelling internationally to view the instruments, which can fetch up to £150,000.

The new store is spread across two large floors and adds to the company's existing warehouse base in York Road, Maidenhead, which is not open to customers.

The former Post Office building, which dates back to Victorian times, has been empty for some time as questions emerged over its future at a recent council meeting.

Developer Shanly Homes has also been eyeing the building to create hundreds of new town centre flats.

About 300 pianos will be on display at the Pianoz High Street branch, including from big names such as Steinway, Bosendorfer, Yamaha and a selection of new digital pianos.

The collection also includes antique and bespoke pianos, instruments of historical significance, and instruments from blockbuster films.

Pianoz started from a small warehouse in Slough, and has grown over the last few years to become a big name in high end piano sales.

It says that its move to Maidenhead offers better transport links and a 'larger more relaxed sales environment'.

Plans are also in motion to host events and masterclasses in the near future alongside some top concert pianists and pop musicians who have purchased pianos from the company.

Lunchtime concerts and practice rooms will allow the public to enjoy live music and have a go on the pianos themselves.

Owner Adam Harper told the Advertiser he was looking forward to getting into a prime town centre building just as Maidenhead undergoes a period of substantial change.

"We were based in London initially and just before coronavirus we moved to a warehouse in Slough and grew massively throughout the lockdown period," he said. "We ended up becoming one of the bigger piano retailers.

"Most people just buy them off the internet so it made more sense to be outside of London.

"We found that Maidenhead has got a lot of potential and it is being regenerated so it is a good opportunity to get into this great unit - the Post Office is a really great building.

"The pianos we have are very rare and some of the ones we have, we are one of the only places in the country who have them."

Adam added: "The aim is not just to be a piano shop; we have got quite a lot of space and we are hoping to make it more of an arts centre, holding concerts and classes."

Pianoz is currently open on an appointment only basis, which are available to reserve on on 0203 888 0880 or info@pianoz.com

The firm hopes to open for longer hours as it continues to move out of its premises in Slough.

For more information on Pianoz, visit www.pianoz.com