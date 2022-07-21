Public notices: Maidenhead mini roundabout to be repositioned

In the public notices this week, a mini roundabout is set to be repositioned in Stafferton Way, leading to road closures, while a number of other routes in the Royal Borough will be shut to motorists.

Traffic and travel

An overnight closure of a Maidenhead road will commence this evening (Thursday) to reposition a mini roundabout.

Drivers will not be able to travel:

along Stafferton Way from its junction with Howarth Road westward for a distance of 90 metres

along Stafferton Link Road from its junction with Howarth Road eastward for a distance of 90 metres

and along Howarth Road from its junction with Stafferton Way northward for a distance of 20 metres.

This is because the Royal Borough is centralising the mini roundabout, which is often disobeyed by drivers.

The routes will be shut from 9pm tonight (Thursday) until 5.30am tomorrow morning (Friday).

An alternative route for vehicles will be via the Stafferton Link Road, B3028 Oldfield Road, A4 Bridge Road, A4 St Clouds Way, A4 Bad Godesberg Way, A308 Frascati Way, A308 Grenfell Place, A308 Grenfell Road, A308 King Street, A308 Braywick Road and Stafferton Way.

Elsewhere, a number of road closures are set to impact drivers in the Royal Borough in the coming weeks.

Golden Ball Lane in Maidenhead will be shut from its junction with the A308 Marlow Road to outside property No. 2 Golden Ball Lane.

A daytime closure will be in operation between 9am and 3pm from Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 12 so that fibre optic ducting works can be carried out.

An alternative route for vehicles will be via the A308 Marlow Road and Winter Hill Road.

Cannon Lane in Maidenhead will also be closed from its junction with Smithfield Road to Breadcroft Lane next week.

The closure will be in operation from 8am Monday, July 25 until 5pm on Friday, July 29 so that gas connections can be installed.

Diversion routes will be via Bissley Drive, Lowbrook Drive, Woodlands Park Road and Cannon Lane.

Meanwhile, Malders Lane in Maidenhead will be shut for the day between 9am and 4pm on Friday, July 29.

Motorists will not be able to travel along the route from its junction with Cannon Court Road to the B4447 Switchback Road North.

Carriageway patching works are taking place and alternative routes will be via the B4447 Switchback Road North, Gardner Road and Cannon Court Road.

There are also some road closures in the Cookham area.

Quarry Wood Road will be closed between its junctions with Quarry Wood and Grubwood Lane between 9am and 3.30pm from Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11.

This is due to carriageway repairs being carried out by the council, with an alternative route via Grubwood Lane, Hockett Lane, Winter Hill Road, A308 Marlow Road, Bisham Road and Quarry Wood Road.

A daytime closure will also be in operation in Startins Lane, Cookham Dean from its junction with Dean Lane northward for a distance of 130 metres.

Carriageway patching works will be carried out leading to the route shutting between 9am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 27. Diversions will be via Dean Lane, Winter Hill and Startins Lane.

Over in White Waltham, Brook Lane will be closed between 9am and 3.30pm on Monday, July 25.

This is due to carriageway repair works. A diversion route will be via Hungerford Lane, West End Lane and Baileys Lane.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.