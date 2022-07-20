SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Update: M25 re-opens after closure between Heathrow and M4 exit

    M25 closed in both directions between Heathrow and M4 exit

    Update - 2:05pm:

    Thames Valley Police has confirmed the M25 has re-opened between Junction 14 (Heathrow Airport) and Junction 15 (M4).

    Drivers are warned to expect severe delays and leave extra time to travel.

    The M25 is closed between Heathrow Airport and the exit for the M4 as the Metropolitan Police respond to an incident.

    National Highways said there is approximately five miles of queues in both directions approaching the closure between Junction 14 (Heathrow Airport) and Junction 15 (M4).

    Drivers are being warned to expect delays.

    Earlier today, protestors from Just Stop Oil declared the M25 as a site of civil resistance against the Government in response to soaring UK temperatures.

    The group urged drivers to avoid the motorway from Wednesday to Friday this week.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved