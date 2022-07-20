Royal Borough chief executive to move to Somerset County Council

Royal Borough chief executive Duncan Sharkey will be taking over the same position at Somerset County Council this autumn, it has been announced.

Mr Sharkey will take up the post later this year following a 'high-profile national search', with a meeting of the council yesterday (Tuesday) confirming his appointment.

He will lead the administration of the new unitary Somerset Council from April next year.

Mr Sharkey took over as chief executive of the Royal Borough in 2019 following the departure of Alison Alexander.

“I am very sad to leave Windsor and Maidenhead," he said.

"I have had the pleasure of working with so many great people and have been given the opportunity to deliver major change as well as some projects that have changed the way we deliver services to our residents.

“The new role is an exciting challenge as this is to help build a new council that will continue, develop and enhance the work of the five existing councils.

"There has been a huge amount of work taking place already to ensure that services are ready for vesting day, and I forward to working with new colleagues and partners from the autumn.

“I know I am leaving the Royal Borough in a much stronger place, and I wish my colleagues, the council and its partners every success for the future.”

He added: “Chief executive of the new unitary Somerset Council is one of the most exciting jobs in local government and I am honoured and thrilled to have been selected for the role.

"Bringing together staff from across five councils into a new organisation that will design effective new services for Somerset residents is a wonderful opportunity.

“It was a rigorous recruitment process, and I was very pleased to meet so many of the partners, colleagues and councillors I will be working with in the future.

"I was particularly pleased to meet a number of young people and talk to them about their ambitions for the future of Somerset.

“The new council, rightly, has high ambitions both for its services and for the county’s economy. I very much look forward to playing my part in its development.”

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the Royal Borough, said: “Duncan has been a fantastic leader for our staff and he has worked extremely hard to ensure that the council was transformed with a more trusting, open and transparent culture.

“We will be sad to see Duncan leave but I know that this is a challenge that he will relish and be extremely successful in. I wish him all the best for the future.”

The recruitment process for a new chief executive will begin 'in due course', the Royal Borough confirmed.

Councillor Bill Revans, leader of Somerset County Council, said: “Duncan has the experience and ability to lead us into the creation of our new unitary council for Somerset.

“He will bring our staff together across all councils, be innovative in how we deliver our services and be a powerful advocate for Somerset on the national stage.

"He has the energy, drive and creativity to be an outstanding leader and of course he is already experienced in leading a unitary council. We look forward to welcoming him in the autumn."

Mr Sharkey succeeds Pat Flaherty who has been Chief Executive of Somerset County Council since 2014.