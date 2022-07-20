White Waltham pilot's death an accident, inquest rules

An inquest has ruled that an experienced White Waltham-based pilot died as a result of an accident following a fatal crash which killed her and a student.

Emily Collett, 36, and Tom Castle, 30, flew out of White Waltham airfield on August 24, 2019 on an acrobatics training exercise, before coming down near Stonor in Oxfordshire.

An investigation into the crash that killed the ‘popular and talented’ Mrs Collett and her student was conducted by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, but this was unable to find a ‘definitive’ cause.

A post-mortem examination of Mrs Collett found that she had a significant undiagnosed heart condition, with investigators stating it was ‘likely’ Mrs Collett became incapacitated when the plane entered a spin and that Mr Castle was not able to recover the aircraft in time.

An inquest hearing into the deaths of the pair was carried out at Oxfordshire Coroners’ Court last week before a jury, which ended on Thursday (July 14).

This found that their medical cause of death was due to multiple injuries, with the jury concluding that Mrs Collett and Mr Castle died as a result of an accident.

“On August 24, 2019, Emily Collett was engaged in aerobatics instruction near Stonor,” senior coroner Darren Salter said on his record of inquest.

“During manoeuvres the aircraft entered into a spin which was not recovered from before the plane collided with the ground between Stonor and Middle Assendon.

“She died instantly as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

Mrs Collett, who lived in Uxbridge, was an accomplished pilot and ran flight aerobatics classes and experiences for Ultimate Aerobatics, based at White Waltham airfield.

She took part in the Advanced European Aerobatics Championships twice and was crowned the 2016 British National Champion.

She had also taught former Countdown host Carol Vorderman to fly and do a ‘loop-the-loop’ manoeuvre for BBC’s The One Show in 2017.

Following her death, tributes poured in from the aviation community, including the British Women Pilots’ Association and British Aerobatics.

Mr Castle worked as an aircraft engineer in Sywell, Northamptonshire and lived in Sibertoft in Leicestershire.