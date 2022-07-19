Man arrested in Altwood detained under Mental Health Act

A 56-year-old man who was arrested in the Altwood area of Maidenhead at the weekend has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Lees Gardens at about 7.55pm on Saturday (July 16).

The man was arrested before being subsequently de-arrested and sectioned under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, the force said.

It added that a scene watch was in place before being closed yesterday evening (Monday), adding an investigation was ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via the website, quoting reference 43220021966.

“Due to the man being sectioned, we will not be commenting further at this time.”