Boy, 16, dies after getting into trouble in water at Bray Lake

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.45am.

A widespread search was carried out and the body of a 16-year-old was located just after 1.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene in Bray Lake

Superintendent Michael Greenwood, the LPA Commander for Windsor & Maidenhead said: “This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water of Bray Lake.

“The boy’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the boy’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”