Firefighters attend scene of small kitchen fire in Maidenhead

09:45AM, Monday 18 July 2022
Firefighters were at the scene of a small kitchen fire in Maidenhead in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
At 3.57am, crews were called to Fetty Place in Maidenhead where a small oven was on fire.
Three appliances – Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor - were in attendance.
There were no injuries.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
The body of 16-year-old boy has been found in the Jubilee River following a search.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.