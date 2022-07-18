SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters attend scene of small kitchen fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters attend scene of small kitchen fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters were at the scene of a small kitchen fire in Maidenhead in the early hours of this morning (Monday). 

    At 3.57am, crews were called to Fetty Place in Maidenhead where a small oven was on fire.

    Three appliances – Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor - were in attendance.

    There were no injuries.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved