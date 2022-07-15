School site closures announced in Maidenhead due to extreme heat warning

A number of schools in Maidenhead are set to switch to remote learning early next week due to a warning of extreme heat.

The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for the UK due to the high temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach as high as 40 degrees and the UK’s national weather service has warned there could be a widespread impact on people and infrastructure.

Altwood Church of England School and Furze Platt Senior School have both announced their school sites will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and students will switch to remote learning.

Following the Met Office issuing a red warning for extreme heat for Monday/Tuesday, the school site will be closed to staff and students on those two days (Monday 18th/Tuesday 19th July). 1/2 — Altwood CofE School (@AltwoodSchool) July 15, 2022

Both schools are hoping to re-open on Wednesday as temperatures cool down.

More to follow.