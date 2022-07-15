Work on final phase of Missing Links scheme set to begin

Work on upgraded paths and a new bridge to the Town Moor area are set to begin next month as part of the final phase of a major project improving cycle access around Maidenhead.

Maidenhead Missing Links is a cycle route that connects current and future residential areas in the north with the town centre and railway station, making active travel across Maidenhead safer and more convenient in support of the council’s environment and climate strategy.

Funded by a £2.8million investment, the project has included improvements at a number of key locations to help people transition to cycling or walking for shorter journeys.

Works in the Town Moor area will involve the replacement of the narrow footbridge over Strand Water with a wider shared-use bridge for both walkers and cyclists, along with widening various paths across Town Moor to allow for safe shared use.

As such, the bridge and paths crossing the northern part of Town Moor will be closed temporarily, from August 2 into the beginning of next year.

Before that, from next week, closures will be required of a smaller part of the moor and one path crossing it. Signed diversions will be in place for both phases of work.

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member highways & transport, parking, & planning, said: “Cyclists and pedestrians are already benefitting from the Missing Links route and, like myself, will be excited about the completion of the final phase of this major strategic investment in active travel and healthy travel choices in Maidenhead.

“The Missing Links scheme aims to create safer and more convenient cycling routes, helping more people to reduce their reliance on vehicles for short journeys, which supports our environment and climate strategy, as well as the health and wellbeing of residents.

“We’re now gearing up to start these much-needed works. In order to complete these significant upgrades safely and as quickly as possible, there will need to be temporary closures and diversions in place, which of course will affect some people, and we would like to thank you in advance for your patience.”