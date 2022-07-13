Maidenhead regeneration scheme shortlisted for national award

A £94million regeneration scheme in Maidenhead town centre has been shortlisted for an award at a national ceremony.

Watermark, built by developer Countryside along with the council, is up for the mixed-use development of the year category at the British Homes Awards 2022.

The accolades ‘recognise excellence and innovation in the British housebuilding industry’, with the development praised for converting a former council car park into retail and residential space.

Countryside and the Royal Borough are looking to develop on two other sites in Maidenhead – at nearby York Road and Saint Cloud Way, the latter of which has had planning approval for more than 400 flats in place of the old Magnet Leisure Centre.

The look of the buildings have come in for some criticism by residents, including from a property expert who hit out at the ‘overbearing’ nature of the development in an article in the Advertiser last month.

An awards ceremony to determine the winners of the British Homes Awards 2022 is planned for September.

A series of retailers have opened at the development in recent months, including craft beer venue A Hoppy Place and Anytime Fitness gym.

Meanwhile, e-sports and wine bar Masters is set to throw open its doors soon.

Daniel King, managing director for the Thames Valley at Countryside, said: “This shortlisting is testament to the hard work of our team and partners at the council, not only reflecting the high-quality design of Watermark, but also our dedication to creating thriving mixed-use communities, with the new retailers around the public square now opening their doors.

“We look forward to the awards ceremony in September, where we can hopefully celebrate further success.”

Councillor Andrew Johnson, Royal Borough council leader, added: “This award shortlisting is welcome national sector recognition of the standards of excellence we’re achieving in Maidenhead, and certainly adds to our anticipation around the overall regeneration programme as we look forward to on-site work starting next at Saint Cloud Way.”