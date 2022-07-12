Maidenhead school honours Commonwealth with week of sport

A Maidenhead primary school played host to a whole week of physical activity with a variety of events based on the Commonwealth Games.

Oldfield Primary School, in Bray Road, saw pupils compete in their house teams for a five-day celebration of PE and sport, which culminated on Friday, July 1.

Youngsters were cheered on by family as the event was welcomed back to the school after two years.

At the end of the week the results crowned the Hawks team as the overall champions of the week, before Commonwealth-themed dancing took place to round off the celebrations.

"Children were cheered around each event by parents and carers who we were so happy to welcome back this special event after two years, giving our children the opportunity to perform to an audience again," Oldfield School said.

"After a long morning [on Friday] the results showed the Falcons team had come out on top, but adding all the results of the week together it was the Hawks that were crowned champions.

"In the afternoon each year group showcased their Commonwealth-themed dance which created a spectacular finale to a wonderful week of sport."