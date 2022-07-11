Ambulance service declares critical incident as pressure continues

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) has declared a critical incident today (Monday, July 11) due to current pressures on the service as its capacity to take calls is being ‘severely challenged’.

It comes as patients are being urged to help ease pressures by seeking alternative treatment or advice by calling 111, visiting local urgent care centres or speaking to their GP or local pharmacist.

A declaration of a critical incident allows SCAS to seek further support from partners and alert the wider healthcare system, as well as to the public, of the existing challenges in reaching patients as quickly as possible.

A reminder has also been issued to not call 999 back to ask about an estimated time of arrival by paramedics unless a patient’s condition has changed; this helps to keep the line free for someone who may need urgent assistance.

SCAS also urged those calling 111 not to hang up and call again, otherwise the system will send them to the back of the queue.

A statement by SCAS said: “We are experiencing an increasing number of 999 calls into our service, combined with patients calling back if there is a delay in our response to them.

“As a result, our capacity to take calls is being severely challenged.

“This is combined with the challenges of handing patients over to busy hospitals across our region and a rise in COVID infections, as well as other respiratory illnesses, among both staff and in our communities.

“This week we are also faced with high temperatures across our region which we know will lead to an increase in demand on our service.

“All of these issues combined are impacting on our ability to respond to patients.

“We would like to thank everyone for your support during this difficult time and we will post further updates on both our social media channels and website.”