Consultation on key planning document for South West Maidenhead

The Royal Borough is running a consultation on a key planning document for South West Maidenhead, a major development area including the golf course site.

The scheme will be bringing forward new homes, community facilities, employment space and increased public access to green space. The area is allocated in the adopted Borough Local Plan.

The development will include around 2,600 homes (30 per cent affordable), new primary and secondary schools, a local centre, employment space, green space for people and nature, along with biodiversity net gain.

As the next stage in the planning process, the council is now producing a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

This site-specific document will provide more detailed guidance to help implement the policies and vision already set in the Borough Local Plan, guiding developers in shaping planning applications and the council in determining them.

With the SPD area containing land in multiple ownerships, ‘it will also help ensure development, and the infrastructure needed to support it, happens in a coordinated and comprehensive way’, said the Borough.

Having considered initial public feedback from engagement sessions held during spring 2022, the council has produced for public consultation a draft SPD document shaped around design principles, community needs, connectivity, sustainability and the environment, and infrastructure delivery.

The consultation is running for six weeks, until Wednesday, August 17.

To get involved and find out more, people are invited to attend one of three drop-in sessions below, or visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/SWMaidenhead-SPD to view the SPD document and supporting documents, complete the feedback form and discover more about South West Maidenhead.

July 14, 2pm to 6.30pm – Maidenhead Library drop-in session

July 20, 12.30pm to 5pm – Maidenhead Library drop-in session

July 26, 2pm to 7pm – Braywick Leisure Centre drop-in session



In addition, an online consultation event will be held via Microsoft Teams on July 27 to 9pm. The link for joining will be added to the website during in the week beginning July 25.

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport, said:

“The community engagement during the spring was valuable to ensure we captured the key considerations in producing the SPD, and we’re hoping lots of people will take part in our consultation on the draft document.”

For more information on the contents of the draft SPD, see the following Advertiser articles on what is proposed and environmental considerations.