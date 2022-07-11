Braywick Leisure Centre scoops top prize at national ceremony

Braywick Leisure Centre has been awarded ‘Centre of the Year’ at a national awards ceremony in Birmingham.

The centre, which is managed by Leisure Focus and has only been open since September 2020, won the top prize in the category for venues across the south of England at the national ukactive awards on June 30.

Staff from Braywick received the award at the ceremony following a rigorous selection process, which included written submissions, customer surveys, mystery shopper visits and judgement from a panel of industry judges.

Shortlisted to a final eight ahead of the awards ceremony, Leisure Focus, Braywick Leisure Centre, was crowned as south region winners.

The awards were hosted by ukactive, the national association that exists to improve the health of the nation and represents more than 4,000 fitness and leisure facilities.

Commenting on the win for Braywick, Leisure Focus CEO Mark Camp-Overy said: “Getting to any stage of the ukactive Awards is an incredible achievement regardless of whether you make it to the finalists’ stage or not.

“Being recognised as a winner in the Centre of the Year category highlights the team’s relentless dedication to support physical activity in the local community.”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, chairman of Leisure Focus, Adrian Moorhouse MBE, added: “This is a fantastic achievement for the staff at Braywick and across Leisure Focus; I am so proud of the entire team.”